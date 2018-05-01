Dallas Ranks In Top 10 U.S. Cities For Most Burned Out Workers

Where there is opportunity, there is competition, higher expectations... and yes... just plain tired!

The Ladders has released it's list of the Most Burned Out Workers In America, and here are the Top 10!

#10 - Dallas - 57%

#9 - New York - 57%

#8 - San Diego - 57%

#7 - Atlanta - 58%

#6 - Boston - 58%

#5 - Los Angeles - 58%

#4 - Seattle - 59%

#3 - Houston - 60%

#2 - San Francisco - 60%

#1 - Washington D.C. - 63%

In addition, 60% of men feel burned out compared to 57% of women, 60% of persons age 51-55 feel burned out (the most of any bracket) and persons 18-25 are in a close 2nd place. Time to fill-out a vacation request form.

Learn more, HERE.