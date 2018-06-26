Dallas Ranks High For 4th Of July

WalletHub compared the 4th Of July holiday cost and fun of 100 largest U.S. cities based upon 19 key metrics including average wine and beer prices to length of fireworks shows and local weather and determined how Dallas ranks in it's 2018's Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations.

Celebrating Fourth of July in Dallas (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

35th – Avg. Beer & Wine Prices

38th – Walkability

1st – Legality of Fireworks

20th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

23rd – Prevalence of Affordable 4.5+ Star Restaurants

44th – Fourth of July Weather Forecast

1st – Duration of Fireworks Show

Overall, Dallas ranks the 11th best city in America for the 4th Of July!

Isn't it interesting that we rank #1 for legality of fireworks and how long our fireworks shows go? Dallas likes things that go BOOM, at length!