See How Dallas Ranks In "The Most Fun Cities In America"

WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics and has released it's list of "The Most Fun Cities In America."

Here are the Top 30 Most Fun Cities In America:

30. Scotsdale, AZ

29. Minneapolis, MN

28. Tuscon, AZ

27. Dallas, TX

26. Ft. Lauderdale, FL

25. Pittsburgh, PA

24. Sacramento, CA

23. Salt Lake City, UT

22. San Antonio, TX

21. Cincinnati, OH

20. Tampa, FL

19. St. Louis, MO

18. Houston, TX

17. Philadelphia, PA

16. Seattle, WA

15. Washington, D.C.

14. Austin, TX

13. Los Angeles, CA

12. Honolulu, HI

11. Denver, CO

10. San Diego, CA

9. New Orleans, LA

8. San Francisco, CA

7. Portland, OR

6. Chicago, IL

5. Miami, FL

4. Atlanta, GA

3. New York, NY

2. Orlando, FL

#1. Las Vegas, NV

Nice to see Texas having (4) in the Top 30, including Dallas, at #27 (rated 20th for Nightlife & Parties), which means we have some work to do... :).