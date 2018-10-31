7 Year Old Dallas Native, Julian Hilliard, Is The Breakout Star Of Netflix's New Series, 'The Haunting Of Hill House'

It looks like the Metroplex has a new local celebrity. Dallas Resident, seven year old Julian Hilliard has a starring role in Netflix’s new series ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ and it seems his role may be the breakout character from the series.

An Adaption of the 1959 novel by Shirley Jackson, the series follows a family in Massachusetts as they try to flip a house with a haunted past. The series flips between two timelines, one showing the family dealing with the ghosts in their home, and the other following the family years later, as they reflect on what they had to deal with in the past.

Julian Hilliard plays a younger version of the character Luke, who deals with ghosts constantly picking on him throughout the series. Surrounded by a great cast, many feel Julian is the breakout star, as his character adorably tries to make sense of what is happening to him and his family, all while rocking some awesome glasses.

Julian Hilliard comes from a family well familiar with the business. His mother, an actress herself, who has a small role in the series, and his father, a filmmaker who works for the Dallas Film Commission as Administration and Marketing Coordinator, have supported their sons acting from day one. According to young Julian Hilliard, this is what he was meant to do, as he said, “it’s in my blood.”

According to his mother, Arianne Martin, “They offered him the role on a Friday, and we were in Atlanta shooting on a Monday.” The family had a hunch that the series would be a success. According to Business Insider, it is the second most watched show on Netflix right now. After the show’s success, Julian’s Instagram has jumped from 300 followers to over 25,000. While this is the first major role for Julian Hilliard, based on the success of the show, there are many more roles to come.

Via WFAA