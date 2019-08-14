Dallas’ Most Twisted Intersections Get Turned Into Art

Artist Peter Gorman Recently Released The Dallas Edition Of His “Barely Maps” Series

August 14, 2019
Dallas residents may view our intersections as a nightmare, but at least one person sees them as art. Peter Gorman, a minimalist artist originally from Syracuse, N.Y., uses images of hectic intersections to create his art. In his most recent addition to his “Barely Maps” series, Gorman used Dallas as his inspiration.

Three new Intersections designs... which city should be next? #dallas #providence #atlanta . #intersectionsofdallas #intersectionsofprovidence #intersectionsofatlanta #intersections #maps #design #art #urbanplanning #infrastructure #roadmap #mapart #indieartist #selfpublishing #kickstarter #barelymaps

A post shared by Peter Gorman (@barelymaps) on

Dallas gave Gorman plenty to work with, as 20 different intersections are used in his new poster. Some of the intersections included are the crossroads of Marilla Street, Canton Street and Park Avenue, near the Dallas Farmers Market, along with the Zang Boulevard, Beckley Avenue and Eldorado Avenue junction near Lake Cliff Park.

Peter Gorman first got the idea to use America’s most twisted intersections as art in 2014 during a yearlong 11,000 mile bike trip through the U.S. and Canada. Passing through Texas took a month during his journey, where he experienced plenty of confusing intersections. Needless to say, Dallas gave him plenty of inspiration for his new poster.

Via Dallas News

