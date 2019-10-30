Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki Buys Landmark Mansion In Dallas

The retired NBA Dallas Maverick legend Dirk Nowitszki has purchased a landmark mansion in North Dallas estate. Nowitzki bought the Preston Hollow estate once owned by late Dallas billionaire Charles Wyly who died eight years ago.

Dirk's new home sits on two-and-a-half acres on Preston Road, located at 5906 Deloache Ave. The mansion is 11,394-square-foot. It comes with amenities like indoor and outdoors pools, tennis courts and a commercial grade kitchen. The four-bedroom house was built in 1939 and has five living areas, nine bathrooms, an elevator, pool house, and a five-car garage.

When it hit the market last year, the Wyly estate was listed at $8.25 million but Dirk's received quite the deal. Real Estate records show he bought it for a mere $5.75 million.

Today is also the day Dallas will host the renaming ceremony to change Olive Street near American Airlines Center as Dirk Nowitzki Way.

Via: Dallas Morning News