Dallas Woman Thought Her Boyfriend Had Climbed Into Bed With Her, Turns Out To Be A Complete Stranger

You have to be crazy or just plain dumb to walk into the wrong home.

A man in Dallas was arrested on Saturday after he walked into someone else's home in south Dallas and climbed into bed with the resident.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the victim who called 911 had left the front door unlocked for her boyfriend on Friday night. She later woke up to find Demetrius Alexander Hampton, who is not her boyfriend in bed with her.

The homeowner says that Hampton started groping her but thought nothing of it and went back to sleep. Around 2:30 AM she realized that the man in bed with her was not her boyfriend; she then chased him out of her house and called the police.

After being chased out of the house Hampton called the police as well. He informed them that he was involved in a disturbance with a woman and that he ripped his shirt and left his phone behind. Hampton was later arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation and resisting arrest.