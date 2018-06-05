Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott & Zeke Elliott Caught In Florida With Penis Squirt Guns

Well, it would appear that Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott are spending their offseason at a Bachelorette party?????

While on a boys trip to Florida, Dallas Cowboys Dak, Zeke, as well as many of the offensive lineman, were spotted buying toy water guns shaped like penises at Shorty's Market in Key West. According to witnesses, the guys bought them as a joke, intending to carry them around all night while hitting the clubs.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott Flash Penis Guns at Nightclub https://t.co/yymrqz5RxG — TMZ (@TMZ) June 5, 2018

Obviously, this scenario might not sit right with hardcore Cowboys fans. So allow us to set the record straight...no one got in trouble. And they clearly didn't stay out all night, since they all managed to wake up early for some fishing.

Via TMZ