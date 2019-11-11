Dallas Cowboys Announce Cat As Part Of Their Starting Lineup Against The Vikings
The cat is part of the team now
November 11, 2019
You knew they were going to do it...
The Dallas Cowboys weren't going to let the game pass without including the black cat from making an appearance at Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The entire starting offense was introduced throughout the stadium and on the jumbotron when all of a sudden "The Rally Cat" was announced as the Cowboys 12th starter.
Watch the video here.
Tonight's #DallasCowboys starters... *wait for it#SNF | #MINvsDAL pic.twitter.com/P001S9Yumh— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 11, 2019
Via: 105.3 The Fan