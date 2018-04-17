Dallas-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing Following Engine Explosion

A Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight from New York made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine explosion. The plane violently depressurized at 30,000 feet. According to reports, debris from the failing engine blew out a window sucking a passenger out before luckily being pulled back by other passengers. National Transportation Safety Board officials have confirmed out of the 7 passengers injured on Flight #1380, one critically injured passenger has passed away at a nearby hospital.

A passenger by the name of Marty Martinez shared photos of the damage on the plane and recorded a Facebook Live video as the plane was making its emergency landing.

Southwest Airlines also provided an update on Flight #1380.