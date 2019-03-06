Good Records In Dallas Is Moving Locations

There will always be a need to buy physical copies of music. These places might not always be the easiest to get to, but it will always be worth the time and effort.

Good Records has been doing business off Lower Greenville for the last 14 years, now its moving buildings. Don’t worry they’ll still be around, you might have to drive little further is all.

Its been confirmed that the last day Good Records will be open at their current location will be Sunday, March 10th. They’re saying good-bye to their Lower Greenville building with a moving sale going on now, and a garage sale on March 10th.

We are taking our talents to 9026 Garland Road!!! https://t.co/sFnUFq7MhZ pic.twitter.com/d67CZCvkcG — Good Records (@GoodRecords) March 6, 2019

On Monday, March 11th, Good Records will open up their new location at 9026 Garland Road. It’s just an 11-minute drive away from their current spot. They’ll be christening their new location with a performance by acclaimed singer song writer Steve Earle at 6 PM.

This isn’t the first time Good Records has had to move locations, the record shop originally opened up shop off Good Latimer more than 19 years ago and was forced to move due to the DART line expanding.

Via: Guidelive