Dairy Queen Is Introducing The Blizzard Flight Tray

It can be overwhelming looking at all the different choices of Blizzards that Dairy Queen offers. But why pick just one flavor when you can pick three.

To help you try all the new Blizzard flavors without breaking the bank, Dairy Queen is offering the Mini Blizzard Flight Treat throughout the month of May. You’ll be able to order a flight and try 3 different flavors all at once.

Why choose one when you can choose three? Introducing NEW DQ Mini BLIZZARD Treat Flights. The best way to try all six flavors on the NEW DQ Summer BLIZZARD Treat Menu, only here for a limited time! -- #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/rpVmt4v25i — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) May 2, 2019

According to the press release from Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation, they want to take their fans to explore every flavor. “From cups to cones and creamy to crunchy, our new Summer Treat Menu will take fans on a flavor adventure -- no sunscreen or life vests required!”

Some of the new flavors of Blizzard Dairy Queen will have this summer include the Caramel Cannonball Blizzard, the OREO® Cookie Jar Blizzard, the Brownie Dough Blizzard, the S’mores Blizzard, the Cotton Candy Blizzard, and the Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard.

Which three will you be ordering?

