Dad Turns Daughter's Drawings Into Adorable Meals
There are a ton of viral stories out there of loving parents making creative gifts for their children, but they usually don't involve food...
Like many parents, this Japanese father makes lunch for his daughter daily. But these aren't your ordinary bag lunches....
Takafumi Ozeki started by making bento lunches based on his daughter's favorite animals or TV characters. But once he saw his daughter's adorable drawings he couldn't resist adapting them to meals.
Both the drawings and amazingly detailed lunches are just too cute. There's a whole bunch of them you can check out here, but we've added some of our favorites below:
幼稚園の娘が「こういうお弁当にして！」と自ら図面を描いてきたので、注文通りのお弁当にした。めちゃくちゃ喜んだからよかったけど、先生に見られたら心に闇を抱えてる親だと思われる可能性もあるので心配。 pic.twitter.com/C1bIl9n14n— ザ・ギース尾関 (@geeseojeck) May 24, 2017
幼稚園の娘が描いた恐竜をお弁当に。最初自分のママを描いてるのかと思ったけど、恐竜のお母さんとのこと。改めてお弁当だけを見ると、わたしがママを完全にディスってるようにしか見えないことに気づいて今恐怖で震えている。どうか誰にも見られないように早く食べて欲しい。 pic.twitter.com/sbPGxKTchw— ザ・ギース尾関 (@geeseojeck) May 29, 2018
幼稚園の娘が描いたシマウマをお弁当に。ウサギではないかと何度も確認したのだけど、シマウマだと主張するので彼女なりのシマウマなのだと思う。顔にモザイクがかかっている顔出しNGウサギにしか見えない私は心が汚れているのかもしれない。 pic.twitter.com/8rkRa79n4D— ザ・ギース尾関 (@geeseojeck) May 25, 2018
Via Bored Panda