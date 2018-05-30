Dad Turns Daughter's Drawings Into Adorable Meals

There are a ton of viral stories out there of loving parents making creative gifts for their children, but they usually don't involve food...

Like many parents, this Japanese father makes lunch for his daughter daily. But these aren't your ordinary bag lunches....

Takafumi Ozeki started by making bento lunches based on his daughter's favorite animals or TV characters. But once he saw his daughter's adorable drawings he couldn't resist adapting them to meals.

Both the drawings and amazingly detailed lunches are just too cute. There's a whole bunch of them you can check out here, but we've added some of our favorites below:

Via Bored Panda