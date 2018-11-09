Viral Video Shows Dad Pushing His Own Kid To Save A Goal During Youth Soccer Game

Every parent wants their child to have fun and do there best while playing sports. Sometimes they just need a little push to get them moving in the right direction.

A video has gone viral of an enthusiastic dad in Wales was just making sure his son succeeds at soccer.

During the under eight-soccer match, his son was playing goalie. The dad came up from behind and pushed his kid to fall right in front of the ball, saving the goal. After blocking the goal the ball made its way back to the opposing team for a successful shot.

The dads’ intentions were great but still weren’t enough to save the day.

The video was posted on Twitter and has been viewed over 18 million times. Everyone commenting on the video is calling him the dad of the year. Pretty sure mom is going to have something to say about all of this.

You can check out the hilarious clip down below.

Via: Mashable