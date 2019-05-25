North Texas Dad Goes Viral For His Impromptu Garage Dance Party

May 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Dad and Daughter Dancing

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Local News
Newsletter Features
Trending

Things can get pretty tense when the wife and daughter get into an argument. One dad here in North Texas found the perfect solution to the problem; a dance party. 

Ivana Reynoso is a 19-year old college student, who came home to Grand Praire for the summer. When her mom asked why she couldn’t find a summer job while she was home, the two got into a heated argument. 

Ivana’s dad walked in during the argument and saw that they both needed some space. That’s when he told Ivana to wait outside. That’s when he brought her into the newly transformed garage, decked out with lights and music. The dad told FOX 4 News that he was setting up his new DJ lights when the argument broke out. 

"I was just trying out my new DJ lights in the garage, and I went into the house to find my daughter and wife having a little argument. So I brought her in the garage to get in her in a good mood. I know she loves music and dancing."

Ivana posted a video of her and her dad dancing on Twitter with the caption, “Me and my mom started arguing so my dad brought me in the garage to escape her..... we did this for an hour.” The clip has since gone viral and has been viewed more than 12 million times. 

Way to go dad!

Tags: 
garage
Bust A Move
dancing
Dad
Daughter
Argument
viral
Video

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes