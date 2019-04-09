Toddler Types In Wrong Password, Locks His Dad Out Of iPad For 48 Years

April 9, 2019
Kid on an iPad

Photo By Getty Images

How well does your child know the password to your smart device? Well enough to never get it wrong, and not lock you out for all of eternity? 

This dad found out the hard way what can happen after he left his iPad with his 3-year-old. 

Evan Osnos posted a picture on Twitter of his iPad screen saying ‘iPad is disabled try again in 25,536,442 minutes.’ His toddler tried to logging in so many times that the next time Osnos will be able to unlock his iPad will be in 48 years. 

He asked his followers if there was anything he could to fix this, he received several responses all telling him there was no hope. The only thing he can do to access the iPad again is to reset the device and lose everything that was on there. 

Maybe next time give your kid the password? 

This isn’t the first time a parent has been locked out of an Apple device after their child was in possession of it. Soon we’re going to need childproof phone cases so this kind of thing doesn’t happen anymore. 

Via: The Evening Standard 

