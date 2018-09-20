Dad Embarrasses Daughter With Awkward Dance Moves At Baseball Game

Baseball stadiums should start a new segment in between innings called the embarrass your kid’s cam.

It’s become normal seeing parents dancing at baseball games, and their kids next to them tug on their shirt to stop.

Well, it happened again the other night at the Cubs and Diamond Backs game. One dad just wanted to dance as dads do, and his daughter just wasn’t having it. She asked him multiple times to please stop but of course that only made him keep dancing.

Check out the video below.

Video of Daughter gets embarrassed by her father &#039;flossing&#039;

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram