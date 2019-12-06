Cyndi Lauper Releases ‘Hope’ Her First Single In Three Years

As the holiday season approaches Cyndi Lauper explains how excited she is to finally release her new single “Hope,” to remind everyone to still have hope for the world everyone lives in and the altercations encountered.

Video of Hope

“I’m so excited to finally release ‘Hope’ as a single. The song doesn’t really have too many words. I wanted everyone to get the message through the feeling of it,” Lauper said in a statement.

I'm so excited to finally release 'Hope' as a single. We all need a little #Hope for the #Holidays! Click here to listen: https://t.co/XfNZquDGxF #NewMusicFriday -- pic.twitter.com/cd7SByxtNv — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 6, 2019

“With all the craziness going on in the world, we might not agree on much, but I think we can all agree that the world could use a little hope right now. I hope that people get that from the song.”

In an interview she shared how battling from psoriasis helped inspire her new song.

Video of Cyndi Lauper&#039;s New Song &#039;Hope&#039; Inspired By Her Battle With Psoriasis

Lauper last released her country music album Detour in May 2016. “Hope” follows the news from earlier this week that Lauper will receive the inaugural High Note Global Prize for her efforts to help prevent and end homelessness among LGBTQ youth.

Via: Rolling Stone