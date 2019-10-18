Cyndi Lauper And Kelly Clarkson Perform ‘True Colors’ Together

The two performed a duet on Kelly's new talk show

October 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Kelly Clarkson

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show just keeps getting better. 

Clarkson called it a dream come true when Cyndi Lauper stopped her show. The ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ singer played a slow version of her hit song ‘True Colors’. Clarkson joined in and the two gave a unique performance. 

Their ‘True Colors’ duet is sure to brighten your day, check out the video below. 

Via: Entertainment Weekly

