Cyndi Lauper And Kelly Clarkson Perform ‘True Colors’ Together
The two performed a duet on Kelly's new talk show
October 18, 2019
Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show just keeps getting better.
Clarkson called it a dream come true when Cyndi Lauper stopped her show. The ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ singer played a slow version of her hit song ‘True Colors’. Clarkson joined in and the two gave a unique performance.
Their ‘True Colors’ duet is sure to brighten your day, check out the video below.
Via: Entertainment Weekly