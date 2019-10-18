Cyndi Lauper And Kelly Clarkson Perform ‘True Colors’ Together

Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show just keeps getting better.

Clarkson called it a dream come true when Cyndi Lauper stopped her show. The ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ singer played a slow version of her hit song ‘True Colors’. Clarkson joined in and the two gave a unique performance.

Their ‘True Colors’ duet is sure to brighten your day, check out the video below.

Video of Cyndi Lauper And Kelly Clarkson&#039;s &#039;True Colors&#039; Duet Is A &#039;Dream Come True&#039; For Kelly

Via: Entertainment Weekly