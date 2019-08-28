High School Cross Country Team Takes Shelter Dogs Out For A Run

August 28, 2019
Everyone could use a little exercise, even shelter dogs. 

Back in 2016 the cross-country team at St. Joseph High School in Orcutt, California partnered with the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter to take shelter dogs out for a nice run. 

The idea to have the cross-country team take the dogs out for a run came to shelter spokesperson Stacy Silva after she saw the team running their practice route past the shelter one day. 

Silva told KTUV, “geographically, we’re very close and I thought, ‘Why aren’t they running our dogs?’”

So she contacted the cross-country team’s coach to see if the students wanted the chance to take a fury friend along with them for a run.

The middle of cross-country season can be a bit grueling, but for one day out of the year the kids get to slow down and help bring joy to a few shelter pups. Each runner is given a dog and a leash and is sent out on their workout.

Cross-country coach Luis Escobar says all of his students enjoy taking the dogs on a run. 

“I am not sure who was more excited and having the most fun … the dogs or the kids. The kids loved it and the dogs were so excited. Either way, it was a great time and I am sure we will do it again sometime soon.”

