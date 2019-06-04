Conspiracy Theories Explain Why James Holzhauer Finally Lost On Jeopardy!

June 4, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Jeopardy! Game Show

Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Image

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Trending

James Holzhauer won 32 straight games on ‘Jeopardy!’ and accumulated a total of $2,487,015. Holzhauer's legendary run came to an end on Monday night when Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher came out. 

During Final Jeopardy, Holzhauer placed an unusually small bet that led to his demise. Now after seeing how Holzhauer lost, many conspiracy theories have emerged on Twitter all stating that he threw the game. One theory claims that Holzhauer was getting homesick and that his daughter wanted him to come home. Others are just a bit outrageous, check out a few of them down below. 

What do you think? Did Holzhauer throw the game or did his luck just run out? 

Via: Uproxx

Tags: 
Jeopardy!
James Holzhauer
Conspiracy Theories
Twitter

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes