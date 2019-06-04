Conspiracy Theories Explain Why James Holzhauer Finally Lost On Jeopardy!

James Holzhauer won 32 straight games on ‘Jeopardy!’ and accumulated a total of $2,487,015. Holzhauer's legendary run came to an end on Monday night when Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher came out.

During Final Jeopardy, Holzhauer placed an unusually small bet that led to his demise. Now after seeing how Holzhauer lost, many conspiracy theories have emerged on Twitter all stating that he threw the game. One theory claims that Holzhauer was getting homesick and that his daughter wanted him to come home. Others are just a bit outrageous, check out a few of them down below.

What do you think? Did Holzhauer throw the game or did his luck just run out?

Well I think the whole thing was fixed but I hope I'm wrong..I just thought with the Bad news about Alex Trebek they wanted to give the show some new attention again just me with my conspiracy theories. #Jeopardy #AlexTrebek — Milton Ousland (@NYYCOWBELLMAN) June 3, 2019

I'm not saying conspiracy theories are real or that I believe in them, and I'm also not saying that it was just a coincidence that the Final Jeopardy question in the game that ended James' streak was on Shakespeare - a subject on which the winner wrote her undergrad thesis. ---- — M Trav (@ItsMe_Teezy) June 4, 2019

James completely threw the game! The question is... was he paid off? Did he get homesick and just want to be done? Was he drunk? There’s a conspiracy here one way or another. His wager in that situation was perplexing... #Jeopardy — Cory Durbin (@TheRealDurbs) June 4, 2019

James Holzhauer's loss on Jeopardy looked rigged.



On Final #Jeopardy he bet less than the leader's leading margin. Had she wagered 0, she'd still have won. Also, she'd have known he'd get Final Jeopardy correct, yet did not bet enough to beat him, had he bet everything. Hmmm. — Sports Niagara-AG (@SportsNiagara) June 4, 2019

hot take conspiracy theory. james got bored winning jeopardy all the time and just took a dive — E-Dub (@EvSynWilliams) June 3, 2019

My theory: James lost on purpose because he had someone bet huge against him beating Ken’s record in Vegas #conspiracytheory #jeopardy @KenJennings @James_Holzhauer — Colin Mack (@colin_mack) June 4, 2019

Via: Uproxx