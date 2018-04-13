Cowboys Release Wide Receiver Dez Bryant

After months of speculation, the Dallas Cowboys have released Dez Bryant, the team announced Friday.

Ben Rogers of 105.3 The Fan confirmed that Bryant had been released, prior to the Cowboys announcement.

Source confirms with me.... Dez Bryant being released. Will not be offered to take a pay cut. Here we go. — Ben Rogers (@BenRogers) April 13, 2018

The news comes after Bryant finally met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at The Star in Frisco.

Jerry Jones released the following statement to announce Bryant's release:

"As an organization, we hold Dez Bryant in the highest regard, and we are grateful for his passion, spirit and contributions to this team for the past eight years. He will always be a valued member of our family. Dez and I share a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have become that close to over the past 30 years.

