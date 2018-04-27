Cowboys Jason Witten to Retire After 15 Seasons

April 27, 2018
Billy Kidd
Perhaps the biggest news coming from the draft weekend is that Dallas Cowboys' Jason Witten is reportedly planning to retire. The tight end has played for the Cowboys for 15 seasons. The news was first reported by ESPN's Chris Mortensen. It is also reported that James Witten will join ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team as a lead analyst. Witten originally joined the Cowboys in the 2003 NFL Draft as a third-round pick out of Tennessee.

Mortensen also reports that Witten will be meeting with owner Jerry Jones before making his final decision. 

Witten's football career includes fourth-most receptions in NFL history and second-most as a tight end. 

Many fans of Witten have expressed their support for the tight end's next move. 

 

