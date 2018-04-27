Cowboys Jason Witten to Retire After 15 Seasons

Perhaps the biggest news coming from the draft weekend is that Dallas Cowboys' Jason Witten is reportedly planning to retire. The tight end has played for the Cowboys for 15 seasons. The news was first reported by ESPN's Chris Mortensen. It is also reported that James Witten will join ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team as a lead analyst. Witten originally joined the Cowboys in the 2003 NFL Draft as a third-round pick out of Tennessee.

Mortensen also reports that Witten will be meeting with owner Jerry Jones before making his final decision.

Jason Witten is planning to retire after 15 years to join ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team as a lead analyst but will meet today with owner Jerry Jones before making his decision final, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 27, 2018

Witten's football career includes fourth-most receptions in NFL history and second-most as a tight end.

Many fans of Witten have expressed their support for the tight end's next move.

As a Giant fan, I respect the hell out of this guy. Always dominated the Giants, so Im not sad to see him leave. Much respect to the guy who went about his business and was a gentleman both on and off the field. Glad he wont be terrorizing my favorite team anymore. — Mr. Glass-Half-Full (@nyspawtsguy_spi) April 27, 2018

@JasonWitten has been a total class act off the field and a beast on it for the years. Will miss him. — ShawnoftheDeadx6 (@ShawnoftheDeadX) April 27, 2018