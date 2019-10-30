Couple Wears Masks In Wedding Photos During California Fire

Thousands have evacuated area yet they had their destination wedding there

October 30, 2019
Flames whip on a ridge in California

Credit: Imagn/Tom Kisken/The Star via USA TODAY NETWORK

In the middle of the emergency wildfires in California where many locals decided to evacuate, a couple from Chicago did the complete opposite and came to California for their wedding. The couple Katie and Curtis did not resign to cancel their wedding plans despite the fires occurring in California instead they went ahead with their plans date and location as they had originally planned at one of the Sonoma county vineyards.

A dramatic wedding photo of the newlyweds sporting facemasks as the devastating Kincaid fire arose a couple of miles away from them has gone viral on social media.  The couple wore the masks to protect them against the smoke as they posed for their picture. KMR Photography shared the photo after the two said there “I do's.”

"All we wanted was to have our dream wedding, and we did,'' Katie Ferland told NBC Bay Area. "It’s crazy."

Via: Today

