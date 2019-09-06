Doorbell Camera Allows Couple to Witness Home Being Destroyed By Tornado

Couple is taken back after watching their home destroyed by live feed camera

September 6, 2019
Damaged house from tornado

Credit: Getty Images/Gabes1976

Billy Kidd
Jason Sawyer and his wife decided to check in on their Ring doorbell camera at their home in North Carolina’s Emerald Isle during the lash of Hurricane Dorian. 

The couple witnessed their home being destroyed by the tornado.

Sawyer says, “We received reports of tornados in the area.  That’s when we checked the event history and saw the video.”

At the time the couple was on their home in Raeford.  They were taken back and said it was surreal to see it all happen.  One of Sawyers neighbors took picture of what’s left of the house.

Via: CNN

