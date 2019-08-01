Man Fired Gun At National Park Claiming To Have Seen Bigfoot

A Couple Camping At The National Park Witnessed The Man, But No Sasquatch

August 1, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Bigfoot

pabradyphoto

Categories: 
Animals
Entertainment
Features
Humor
Random & Odd News
Travel

Potential Bigfoot sightings are exciting for those that think they may have spotted the sasquatch. For the people not involved in the hunt, it’s those chasing the cryptozoological mystery that brings the excitement. That’s what happened to a couple in Kentucky recently when they were startled by a man claiming to have shot at Bigfoot.

Madelyn Durand and her boyfriend Brad Ginn were camping at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky, when they were frightened by a man claiming to have seen Bigfoot. According to the man he fired at the ape-like monster after it had lunged at him. “I was mostly just concerned about him shooting the gun in the middle of the night without him really seeing anything,” said Durand.

According to the couple, who do not believe in the existence of Bigfoot, after the man left they “shined a flashlight to see if there was an animal or something. And there was absolutely nothing there.” Plenty of people on social media seem to agree with the couple. Regardless, it seems like Bigfoot was able to get away once again.

Via CNN

Tags: 
National Park
bigfoot
sasquatch
Bigfoot Sighting
kentucky
Mammoth Cave National Park

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes