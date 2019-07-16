Couple Passes Away Only Hours Apart On The Same Day: After 71 Years Of Marriage

This is a pretty cool love story.

July 16, 2019
Photo Credit: nito100/Getty Images

After 71 years of marriage, Herbert DeLaigle passed away at 2:20am this past Friday: his wife Frances DeLaigle died exactly 12 hours later at 2:20pm.

The Waynesboro, Georgia couple had already made the local news last year: when they were celebrating 70 years of marriage together.

Herbert and Frances met when they were 22 (Herbert) and 16 (Frances) at a local café.  They went to the movies for their first date, and were married a year later.  The two were in Germany for six years when Herbert was in the Army during World War II (he also served in Korea and Vietnam).

So what did they say was the secret to a long, happy marriage?  To show your love and be there for each other.

Source: USA Today

