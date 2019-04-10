Family Celebrates Son's First Birthday With A Whataburger Photo Shoot

April 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Whataburger Drive Thru

Photo by Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK

How would you celebrate your babies first birthday? Does your idea involve Whataburger? Because this couples birthday celebration does. 

The Dolson's wanted to celebrate their son Clayton’s first birthday with a photo shoot at Whataburger, and they went all out. The family brought in photographer Joely Rodgers and arranged a photo shoot with a Whataburger in College Station. No, they didn't shut down the restaurant to take pictures; Can you imagine sitting down at a Whataburger and seeing a baby on a table surrounded by light and cameras? Talk about a weird trip to Whataburger.

There was even a Whataburger burger cake and edible order number made by a local baker just for the shoot. Check out the pictures below, they are just the cutest. 

Photo shoots involving children only get more complicated as they get older, best to take full advantage of all the funny, crazy ideas you may have while they’re still young. 

Via: FOX 4 News

