Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Killed In Car Wreck Hours After Posting Chilling Instagram Video

Tragedy struck this week when Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris was killed in a car wreck involving 3 cars that was caused by alcohol.

The wreck occured in New Mexico when the singer was on her way to a music festival in Taos, NM.

However, one chilling detail about all this, is that Kylie had shared a haunting video on her Instagram hours before the crash.

Video of Kylie Rae Harris’ Final Instagram Stories Before Car Accident

A representative for the singer confirmed her death quoting, "We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night. We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you."

Harris is survived by her 5 year old daughter.

-story via dailymail.co.uk