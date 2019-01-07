Costco Now Sells 7-Pound Tubs Of Nutella

How quickly do you go through a jar of Nutella? Is it within a week? Or do you stock up on multiple jars because you know you'll go through them so fast?

Well, we have some good news for all you Nutella lovers. Costco now sells a nearly seven-pound tub of Nutella. With this much Nutella, you won’t run out for a whole month.

You can buy just about everything in bulk at Costco, so don’t be surprised when we tell you that Costco sells this massive tub of Nutella. A normal jar of Nutella holds 7.7 ounces of the hazelnut spread and costs about $2.60. It would take about 14 jars in order to fill this tub. Check out the picture a Twitter user posted down below.

Who is happier today because 7lb buckets of Nutella exist? #ThisGuy pic.twitter.com/nIY7DIh34F — Coach Fisher (@coachfisher_rp) January 4, 2019

This tub of Nutella will only run you $22, you’d be crazy to pass up this deal. Can you imagine all the desserts you can make with this amount of Nutella? The possibilities are truley endless.

What would you do with a giant tub of Nutella?

Via: Today