Costco Location Coming Soon In McKinney

Bulk items and low prices are coming to McKinney. Costco is opening their newest location at 3650 W. University Drive, bettwen highway 75 and Highway 380.

Costco says they've been looking to expand to McKinney for a long time, and they're excited to open there.

It's great news for people in the area as well, who will no longer have to drive 15 miles to reach a Costco. Currently, the nearest locations to McKinney are in Frisco and east Plano.

This new location will feature all the specialty departments, including a Gas Station, Fresh Bakery, Fresh Meat, Fresh Produce, Fresh Deli with Rotisserie Chicken, Optical Department with Independent Doctor of Optometry, Pharmacy, Tire Center, Hearing Aid Center, Food Court, and Beer and Fine Wine. Members also can save on Costco Services such as Travel and Auto Buying.

This is Costco's 29th location in Texas. It opens at 8:00 AM on Wednesday the 25th.

MORE FROM KRLD