Cosmo The Dog From 'Fuller House' Has Passed Away From Surgery Complications

December 16, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
dog

Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

The cast of "Fuller House" has lost a member this week.  

Cosmo, the show's family pet has passed away after experiencing complications after having surgery.  

A spokesperson for the show wrote,  “We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy.  We’ll miss him forever.” 

Actress Candace Cameron Dure posted a tribute to Cosmo on her Instagram after hearing the news.  

Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet -- right now. Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug ❤️ @fullerhouse #fullerhouse #cosmo #ripcosmo @cosmofullerhouse

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on

-story via usmagazine.com 

Tags: 
Fuller House
Cosmo
Dog
Pet
passed away
TV
Netflix
News
2019