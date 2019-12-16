Cosmo The Dog From 'Fuller House' Has Passed Away From Surgery Complications
The cast of "Fuller House" has lost a member this week.
Cosmo, the show's family pet has passed away after experiencing complications after having surgery.
A spokesperson for the show wrote, “We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. We’ll miss him forever.”
Actress Candace Cameron Dure posted a tribute to Cosmo on her Instagram after hearing the news.
Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet -- right now. Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug ❤️ @fullerhouse #fullerhouse #cosmo #ripcosmo @cosmofullerhouse
-story via usmagazine.com