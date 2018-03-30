Corey Feldman Shares Picture of 'The World's Smallest Knife Wound'

Corey Feldman has shared more details about the stabbing incident that took place earlier this week at an intersection in Los Angeles. The former child star claims he was attacked on Ventura Boulevard when three men approached his car and. Feldman was stabbed by one of the men while his security was distracted by the others. It is belived Feldman was stabbed with a syringe. He has since then been tested for drugs and infectious diseases with results coming back clean.

Feldman posted a photo on Instagram calling the stabbing, "THE WORLDS SMALLEST KNIFE WOUND.."