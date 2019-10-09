Corey Feldman Sets The Record Straight, Says A Goonies Sequel Isn’t Happening

October 9, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Guess we’re not going to see all the Goonies together again. 

While in New York, actor Corey Feldman confirmed to TMZ that despite all the rumors ‘Goonies 2’ isn’t happening. 

“What Goonies reunion? There’s no damn Goonies reunion,” 

According to Feldman any mention of a potential 'Goonies 2' is nothing more than a rumor. Last month word began spreading that a sequel was in the works after Feldman got together with his co-star Sean Astin at NostalgiaCon. 

