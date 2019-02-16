Copy Of Super Mario Bros. For NES Sells For $100,000
February 16, 2019
OK...how did this happen?!?! How did a copy of Super Mario Bros for the Nintendo Entertainment System sell for $100,150...the highest priced video game ever? I mean...you can buy this old classic cartridge game for a few bucks at a local GameStop!
Here it is:
Sealed first-run copy of 'Super Mario Bros.' sells for $100,150 and becomes the highest priced video game ever --— Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 14, 2019
(via @HeritageAuction, @TheWataGames) pic.twitter.com/bJFkYGDbj4
So how did this happen?
- It's a first-run copy.
- It's sealed.
- It's in near-perfect condition.
- It's one of the earliest known copies of the game.
- It's from 1985's NES "test launch" that took place in New York and Los Angeles.
- It's not sealed with shrink wrap: it's sealed with a small sticker.
- There are probably only a few dozen of this type in existance.
Even more mind-blowing: experts believe this could be worth $1 million soon!
Excuse me while I rustle through the attic...
Source: Ars Technica