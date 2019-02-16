Copy Of Super Mario Bros. For NES Sells For $100,000

OK...how did this happen?!?! How did a copy of Super Mario Bros for the Nintendo Entertainment System sell for $100,150...the highest priced video game ever? I mean...you can buy this old classic cartridge game for a few bucks at a local GameStop!

Here it is:

Sealed first-run copy of 'Super Mario Bros.' sells for $100,150 and becomes the highest priced video game ever --



(via @HeritageAuction, @TheWataGames) pic.twitter.com/bJFkYGDbj4 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 14, 2019

So how did this happen?

It's a first-run copy. It's sealed. It's in near-perfect condition. It's one of the earliest known copies of the game. It's from 1985's NES "test launch" that took place in New York and Los Angeles. It's not sealed with shrink wrap: it's sealed with a small sticker. There are probably only a few dozen of this type in existance.

Even more mind-blowing: experts believe this could be worth $1 million soon!

Excuse me while I rustle through the attic...

Source: Ars Technica

