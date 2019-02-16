Copy Of Super Mario Bros. For NES Sells For $100,000

We'll tell you why.

February 16, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Forrest Czarnecki

Photo Credit: Forrest Czarnecki

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
I Love The 80s
Random & Odd News
Shows

OK...how did this happen?!?!  How did a copy of Super Mario Bros for the Nintendo Entertainment System sell for $100,150...the highest priced video game ever?  I mean...you can buy this old classic cartridge game for a few bucks at a local GameStop!

Here it is:

So how did this happen?

  1. It's a first-run copy.
  2. It's sealed.
  3. It's in near-perfect condition.
  4. It's one of the earliest known copies of the game.
  5. It's from 1985's NES "test launch" that took place in New York and Los Angeles.
  6. It's not sealed with shrink wrap: it's sealed with a small sticker.
  7. There are probably only a few dozen of this type in existance.

Even more mind-blowing: experts believe this could be worth $1 million soon!

Excuse me while I rustle through the attic...

Source: Ars Technica

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Ars Technica
nintendo
Super Mario Bros.