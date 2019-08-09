Construction Crew Discovered An 85 Million Year Old Fossil In Plano

August 9, 2019
You never know what you’ll find. 

Construction crews in Plano were working on the new Plano police substation at McDermott Road and Robinson Road when they discovered a massive fossil. 

Steve Stoler with the city of Plano told NBC DFW that the crew had only dug about 7-feet when they discovered that one 50 pound rock contained multiple fossils. 

“I don't know how many people realize this: in ancient times, this was an ocean. When you dig into the limestone shelf, it's not uncommon to find sea creatures and seashells.”

The director of the Earth Sciences Lab at SMU Mike Polcyn determined that the fossil is about 85 million-years-old. 

"At the time these rocks were deposited, about 85 million years ago, Plano was submerged under a large inland sea. The fossils you see are marine pteriomorphian bivalves, related to modern oysters.

