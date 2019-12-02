A Company Is Willing To Pay You $1,000 To Watch Every Star Wars Movie

Do you love the Star Wars movies? Can you tolerate the prequels?

If you said ‘yes’ to the following questions, then you’re in luck!

CableTV.com is looking to pay someone $1,000 to watch every Star Wars movie in one sitting. The length of this crazy Star Wars marathon is about 22 hours, 25 minutes and includes the following movies.

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

Solo

Rogue One

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

According to the rules you can watch these movies in any order you'd like

All you need to do is fill out the application form. It asks you to write why you’re the best choice to watch this movie marathon in 200 words or less. You can submit a video as well but it is not required.

Not only will you receive $1,000 but you will also walk away with a gift bag with a Nerf Han Solo Blaster, a Chewbacca onesie and R2-D2 Popcorn Popper and all ten movies on Blu-Ray.

If you believe this one time gig is for you, apply HERE.