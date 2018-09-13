Kevin Hart Surprises Students At Booker T. Washington High School In Dallas

Comedian Kevin Hart has been doing press junkets all over the U.S. for his new movie, Night School. One of those stops included the Big D and Booker T. Washington High School!

On Tuesday, Hart made a surprise appearance at the high school, filling in as principal for the day. The students knew there was a big announcement, but had no idea Kevin Hart was back stage ready to speak to them. Before he got serious, he did make one important change at school...to the lunch menu. He promised chicken nuggets everyday! He also had some words of wisdom for the kids...

"Nobody knows your talent, except you. Nobody knows what you are capable of except you. You’re going to hear a bunch of no’s, but guess what no’s do? They make you strong and prepare you for that one yes."

Video of Kevin Hart surprises students at Booker T. Washington High School

And if that wasn't enough, Hart also handed out free tickets to his new movie! Cool!