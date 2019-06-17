Jerry Seinfeld Photobombed His Daughters Prom Photo

Is Jerry Seinfeld the funniest dad ever? Possibly.

Over the weekend was Fathers Day, and nothing celebrates dad more than a photo of him embarrassing the kids. Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica posted a picture on Instagram of their daughter and her prom date.

At first glance, it just looks like a cute photo of their daughter on prom night, but if you look a little bit closer, you can see Jerry in the background. It might not be his face but that's definitely Jerry. If you didn’t spot him the first time around, then the caption will give him away.

“I could not resist posting Couple of The Year and Jerry’s Rear.”

No one's sure if Jerry's actions were intentional, but this is probably the most dad thing one could do; being caught with your butt in the air and your head in the bushes.

Check out the picture below. How often do you embarrass your kids?

Via: Fatherly