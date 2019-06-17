Jerry Seinfeld Photobombed His Daughters Prom Photo

June 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Jerry Seinfeld and Family

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Good+Foundation

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News

Is Jerry Seinfeld the funniest dad ever? Possibly. 

Over the weekend was Fathers Day, and nothing celebrates dad more than a photo of him embarrassing the kids. Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica posted a picture on Instagram of their daughter and her prom date. 

At first glance, it just looks like a cute photo of their daughter on prom night, but if you look a little bit closer, you can see Jerry in the background. It might not be his face but that's definitely Jerry. If you didn’t spot him the first time around, then the caption will give him away. 

“I could not resist posting Couple of The Year and Jerry’s Rear.”  

No one's sure if Jerry's actions were intentional, but this is probably the most dad thing one could do; being caught with your butt in the air and your head in the bushes.  

Check out the picture below. How often do you embarrass your kids? 

I could not resist posting Couple of The Year and Jerry’s Rear. #PromRound2

A post shared by Jessica Seinfeld (@jessseinfeld) on

Via: Fatherly

Tags: 
Jerry Seinfeld
comedian
Prom Night
photobomb
Picture

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes