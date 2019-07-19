Flying In The Middle Seat Is About To Become Much More Tolerable

Nobody wants to be stuck in the middle seat on a long flight. Being crammed in between two other people on an airplane is awkward and uncomfortable for everybody. That’s why a new company is looking to change the comfort of the middle seat with a new design.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that nobody likes flying in the middle seat. This design may change that. https://t.co/VZFrQY0iQh — WIRED (@WIRED) July 10, 2019

Colorado based Molon Labe has come up with a new seating row for plane called the S1 seat. The S1 seat moves the middle set back three inches, and two inches lower than the other seats on each side. The staggered layout creates a middle seat that can be up to five inches more wide than the standard.

Founder and CEO of Molon Labe, Hank Scott, says he hopes this new design entices more people to the middle seat, if not make people more willing to switch. “Flying sucks, we’re trying to make it suck less,” said Scott.

I always pick the window seat on planes - one, for the view and two, so I can lean up against the window and sleep better. What about you? Does anyone actually enjoy the middle seat? pic.twitter.com/P9hzNW59Z8 — Elysia Rodriguez (@ElysiaBoston25) July 18, 2019

Have a middle seat on the plane. Halp. — Tommy (@Tomm_n_Co) July 19, 2019

Aisle seat gets one armrest and the aisle for leg room. Window seat gets one armrest and the wall for head support. Middle seat gets both armrests. That’s how this works. This is a society. There are rules here. — Brent Rooker (@Brent_Rooker19) July 18, 2019

Almost everybody has a flying horror story, and it usually involves being stuck in the middle seat. Luckily, Molon Labe is looking to change that, as the FAA has certified the S1 seat for commercial flight. While it still isn’t the best option, the S1 seat will definitely make flying in the middle seat more bearable.

Via Wired