Friends Fans Are Freaking Out Over Cole Sprouse's Return to Central Perk Couch

This Sunday is the “Friends”25th anniversary. To honor the quarter century year, Cole Sprouse, who played the role of Ben Geller, Ross’ and his ex-wife, Carol’s son went on social media to share a throwback photo of himself on Instagram on the iconic Central Perk couch.

"'Friends' fans in a frenzy over Cole Sprouse Central Perk couch pic" https://t.co/UP5jki9O6Q pic.twitter.com/FXQZigQpUZ — Drake The Type To (@DrakeBeTheTypa) September 20, 2019

Sprouse, who is now 27, sat on the famous couch with Joey’s stuffed penguin, Hugsy.

Fans went wild over Cole Sprouse couch picture.

He captioned the image as: “The One Where Ben Grew Up,”

Check out the image below and see what fans thought:

Via: Fox News