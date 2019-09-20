Friends Fans Are Freaking Out Over Cole Sprouse's Return to Central Perk Couch

Cole Sprouse returns to Central Perk Couch for friends 25th Anniversary

September 20, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Cole Sprouse

Credit: Imagn/ © Sipa USA

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV

This Sunday is the “Friends”25th anniversary.  To honor the quarter century year, Cole Sprouse, who played the role of Ben Geller, Ross’ and his ex-wife, Carol’s son went on social media to share a throwback photo of himself on Instagram on the iconic Central Perk couch.

Sprouse, who is now 27, sat on the famous couch with Joey’s stuffed penguin, Hugsy.

Fans went wild over Cole Sprouse couch picture.

He captioned the image as: “The One Where Ben Grew Up,”

Check out the image below and see what fans thought:

The One Where Ben Grew Up. @colesprouse #FRIENDS25

A post shared by Friends (@friends) on

 

Via: Fox News

Tags: 
friends
25th Anniversary
Cole Sprouse
Central Perk
Couch
Throwback Photo

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes