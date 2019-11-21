Coldplay Will Not Tour Again Unless Its Beneficial For The Environment

Coldplay is about to release their new album ‘Everyday Life’, but don’t expect to see them perform these new songs on tour.

Frontman Chris Martin revealed in an interview that Coldplay will not go on tour to promote their latest album. The band will stop doing large-scale tours unless it can be done in an environmentally friendly way.

Martin told BBC that he and the band would take the time to see how their tour can be beneficial for the environment.

“We’re not touring this album. We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable but how can it be actively beneficial.”

Martin went on and said that they want their next tour to give back to the environment instead of taking away from it.

“Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally. We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral. For example, our dream is to have a show with no single use plastic, to have it largely solar powered. We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s no so much taking as giving?”

Are you disappointed that Coldplay won’t be touring anytime soon?

Via: Consequence Of Sound