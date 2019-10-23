Coldplay Announces New Album In a Letter To A Fan

It's official Coldplay is releasing a double album titled 'Everyday Life' in less than a month on November 22. The band has not released a new album since 2015. Coldplay announced their new album in the most unique way possible with a letter to a fan, says the BBC.

In the type-written letter they wrote, "For the last 100 years or thereabouts, we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life, in the classifieds you might write ‘double album for sale, one very careful owner.’” The double album will be split in two halves, called “Sunrise” and “Sunset.” The letter was signed by all four-band members.

"Fake alert!" said Lena Tayara on Twitter, alongside a picture of the card. "Got this in the post this morning... Can't see why anybody would send it."

After fans reassured her it looked authentic, she changed her mind, writing:

"If I'd known that card was genuine I would have put on a nicer tablecloth before I took the pics.

"But thanks for the card - I'm AMAZED and very touched."

Now let the countdown begin for their album drop.

Via: Pitchfork