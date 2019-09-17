The Cleveland Browns Recreate The Intro To ‘Friends’

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the hit show ‘Friends’. Everybody’s celebrating by hanging out and taking pictures with the iconic orange couch, including the Cleveland Browns.

The Team is currently celebrating their first win of the season; the Browns have also gone viral. Members Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Joel Bitonio, Damarious Randall, Denzel Ward and JC Tretter have recreated the intro to ‘Friends’.

They titled their video “B • R • O • W • N • S”. We see there star players hanging out on an orange couch and in a fountain made of the teams ice tubs. The team posted their video on Twitter, so far its been viewed more than a million times. Check it out below.

B • R • O • W • N • S (2019) pic.twitter.com/sMyCJYHj0w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2019

Via: WKYC