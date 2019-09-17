The Cleveland Browns Recreate The Intro To ‘Friends’

September 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Cleveland Browns

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Sports
Trending

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the hit show ‘Friends’. Everybody’s celebrating by hanging out and taking pictures with the iconic orange couch, including the Cleveland Browns. 

The Team is currently celebrating their first win of the season; the Browns have also gone viral. Members Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Joel Bitonio, Damarious Randall, Denzel Ward and JC Tretter have recreated the intro to ‘Friends’. 

They titled their video “B • R • O • W • N • S”. We see there star players hanging out on an orange couch and in a fountain made of the teams ice tubs. The team posted their video on Twitter, so far its been viewed more than a million times. Check it out below. 

Via: WKYC

Tags: 
Cleveland Browns
friends
Video
viral
orange Couch
25th Anniversary

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes