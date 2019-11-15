North Texas Native Myles Garrett Starts Brawl During Thursday Night Football Game

Things took a turn for the worst during the final seconds of Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

With 8 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, the Cleveland Browns were up 21-7. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was tackled by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett after he threw a pass.

Garrett held Rudolph on the ground longer than normal when the two started to fight. Rudolph then attempted to take off Garrett’s helmet; Garrett responded in the same, and removed Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it. A few Steelers players kept the two apart and pinned Garrett to the ground.

Garrett, a former Arlington Martin High School student, said in an interview after the game that he regrets his actions.

“I lost my cool and I regret it. It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point. It’s on me.”

Right now it looks like Myles Garrett could face a lengthy suspension and fine from the NFL.

Here's the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick.

