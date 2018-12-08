Cleburne, Texas Man Arrested After Telling Kids Santa Is 'Not Real'

Somebody's getting coal in their stocking this year.

31-year-old Aaron Urbanski was arrested on trespassing charges at St. Mark United Methodist Church of Cleburne this morning after telling children that Santa Claus is "not real." This was all during a "Breakfast with Santa" event at the church.

Police say Urbanski was protesting outside of the church with two other men: they were asked multiple times to leave the church property. A woman and her four kids were confronted by the men who said to her, "Do you let your kids believe in a fake Santa or do they know who Jesus is?”

Cleburne is planning on increasing security at their Christmas parade tomorrow night: just in case the protestors return to the area.

Scott Cain, the Mayor of Cleburne, wrote the following on his Facebook page: "Are you kidding me - Protesting Santa? While I understand folks right to protest, Cleburne loves Santa and those protesters who were naughty and broke the law when they trespassed were arrested promptly. Guess they wanted coal in their stockings to go with a court appearance."

Source: NBC 5 DFW

