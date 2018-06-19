Church Sign Outside Has A Generic "Sin Bad, Jesus Good, Details Inside" Message Because Of Texas Heat!

Can we get an amen?

Look, it's hot. While we may have a bit of a reprieve this week, odds are we'll be back in the hundreds by the end of the week. And it's only going to get worse in the coming months.

Needless to say, but most of avoid the outdoors at all costs. Heck, even Jesus doesn't want to go outside. Ok, maybe not Jesus himself, but the First United Methodist Church is opting for a generic church sign to avoid the heat.

Ha! We love it!