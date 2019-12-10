This Year Get Your Christmas Dinner In A Can

The stress and hassle of putting together the right food for dinner on Christmas can be a lot to deal with for some people.

While others are just too lazy.

That's why the U.K. tech retailer GAME has brought back the "Christmas Tinner".

GAME brings back its Christmas Tinner – and now there’s a vegan version too https://t.co/xu5DINREYV pic.twitter.com/OffmlH5HnK — Veg Alerts (@vegalerts) December 3, 2019

Their primary target audience are hardcore gamers that don't want to leave their chair. But of course anyone is free to partake in the delicacy.

This year they've also rolled out a vegan version that contains chocolate cake with custard, vegan gravy, mushroom wellington, pigs in eggplant blankets, tofu and stuffing, as well as your go-to winter vegetables, including squash, carrots, sprouts and broccoli, red cabbage, and parsnips. There's also vegan cheese, olives and grapes, and vegan bacon.

“Almost half of British gamers plan to spend the majority of Christmas Day testing out new games and consoles,” a GAME spokesman said. “It’s the ultimate innovation for gamers across the nation who can’t tear themselves away from their new consoles and games on Christmas Day — the first all-in-one festive feast in a tin.”

-story via foxnews.com