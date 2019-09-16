Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Will Replace Her On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

You can always rely on your family members to step up when you injure yourself.

Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley- Cook will be replacing her on season 28 of 'Dancing With The Stars'.

TV Guide confirmed that Brinkley would be pulling out of this season after suffering a wrist injury during rehearsals. She will require surgery on her wrist and arm, leaving unable to compete.

ABC released a statement saying that Christie’s daughter Sailor decided to step up at the last minute and that they wish her a speedy recovery.

"While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother's place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor."

Season 28 of 'Dancing with the Stars' starts on Monday, September 16th.