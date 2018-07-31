Chrissy Teigen Shares Pics Of Her "Mom Bod" To Help Others Feel Better About Their Bodies

July 31, 2018
Just two months ago, Chrissy Teigen was giving birth to a baby boy. While she might not think her body is back to normal, she's at least comfortable enough to post it on social media.

Now before you jump to conclusions, she isn't posting her self proclaimed "mom bod" for compliments. She simply wants to help others feel better about themselves.

She went on to explain that sometimes seeing all the killer bodies on Instagram may make you forget that there are "regular ol' bodies" too.

By the way, she looks amazing!

